Fine conditions are likely throughout Monday, July 7, with patchy rain in the early hours gradually giving way to partial sunshine. Occasional light drizzle might visit before midday, but it should ease off quickly. Temperatures near 22°C provide a comfortable feel, though some clouds could linger. Skies turn brighter later, offering mild evening spells.
Tomorrow promises mostly sunny skies and minimal rain risk. Temperatures about 25°C keep things warm and bright all day, making it a calm interval for clear weather. In Haslemere, gentle breezes may bring subtle relief under the sun, ensuring pleasant conditions without any major weather surprises or sudden changes.
The next day sees a mix of cloud and sunshine, with temperatures near 25°C again. Partly cloudy stretches might linger, though rain chances stay extremely low. Overcast spells could move overhead, yet brighter breaks should appear throughout the afternoon, ensuring a moderately warm outlook for everyone.
The following day promises a hotter trend, soaring near 29°C under clear skies. Sunny weather dominates, with hardly a drizzle in sight. Light winds maintain a laid-back vibe, and any passing clouds are set to be minimal, offering plenty of daylight and high temperatures across the region without interruptions.
For the rest of the week, conditions look summery, with Friday hitting about 30°C. Clear skies claim the spotlight, keeping days inviting and bright. Evening hours remain mild, supporting a consistent pattern of warmth. No significant rain lies ahead, leaving ample sunshine across local areas for those final weekend moments and comfort.
