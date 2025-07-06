Today, Sunday, July 6, brings patchy rain to Haslemere, with temperatures near 22°C. Early morning fog could linger, followed by light drizzle that may pop up throughout the day. Some brief drier spells are possible in the late afternoon, offering a hint of brighter skies.
Tomorrow sees occasional rain returning, mainly before midday, and temperatures about 22°C. Cloud cover might thin out later on, allowing a few sunny breaks to brighten the evening. Conditions remain mild, but a brief shower cannot be ruled out. Gentle winds help keep the air fresh.
The next day is forecast to turn sunnier, with plentiful blue sky and temperatures around 25°C. Minimal cloud cover should keep the day feeling warm, while any risk of rain looks very low. Clearer skies continue into the early evening, bringing a more settled outlook overall.
Midweek arrives with partly cloudy skies and readings near 27°C. Lingering clouds won't overshadow the sunshine for too long, and breeze levels stay light, letting the warmth persist. It’s a pleasant stretch for anyone craving a drier forecast. Mild nights may add to the comfortable vibe.
Later in the week, conditions ramp up further, hitting about 29°C on Thursday under mostly sunny skies. Humidity remains moderate, so the warmth should still feel comfortable. This weekend appears set for more bright conditions, keeping the region glowing in summery weather.
This article was automatically generated
