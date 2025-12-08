Today, Monday, December 8, in Haslemere brings frequent rain from early hours onward, with light drizzle popping up during late morning. Cloud cover remains thick throughout, while winds pick up slightly and keep conditions cool. Highest temperatures hover about 12°C, with lows near 10°C. Brief lulls remain scarce.
Tomorrow sees moderate rain hanging around, delivering heavier bursts at times and raising totals significantly. Expect brisk gusts pushing through well into the evening, making conditions feel cooler. Cloudy skies dominate overall, with temperatures near 13°C, while lows settle about 10°C. Occasional breaks in clouds may surprise.
Calmer conditions arrive Wednesday, offering partly cloudy skies and daytime weather. Early morning dips to about 7°C, but afternoon warmth reaches near 11°C. Sunshine could peek through more often, though patchy cloud cover lingers. Light breezes keep a comfortable feel throughout the evening. Fog at dawn remains unlikely.
Mostly overcast weather develops Thursday, with occasional drizzle likely by late afternoon. Morning hours may remain dry, offering partial breaks in the clouds. Misty patches form overnight, holding visibility down in some spots. Daytime highs stay about 11°C, while lows hover near 6°C. Strong winds stay absent for now.
A similar pattern continues Friday, featuring overcast skies and higher chances of rain as evening approaches. Breezy conditions persist, ensuring any passing showers move swiftly. Peak temperatures reach near 11°C, with overnight values only about 9°C. Misty conditions might reappear briefly, but heavier downpours look less likely. Expect unsettled weather to linger into the following days, continuing variable clouds.
