Moist conditions arrive today, Sunday, December 7, with moderate rain likely throughout. Temperatures near 13°C might remain steady, while showers come and go between patches of drizzle. Overcast skies accompany the wet spells, and occasional breaks bring brief lulls in rainfall. Drizzle moves in, followed by brief heavier bursts late.
Patchy rain continues tomorrow, keeping skies mostly cloudy. Temperatures about 12°C could linger through the day, and drizzle may dominate early hours before easing slightly. Brief overcast periods remain possible, but any rainfall is likely to stay moderate. Light showers may intensify, creating a damp feel overall.
More moderate rain is expected on Tuesday, with wet spells persisting into the afternoon. Temperatures near 13°C and occasional drizzle can be anticipated, though heavier bursts might appear. Grey skies stay prevalent, reinforcing the damp outlook for much of the day. Late evening could remain unsettled, sustaining lingering rain clouds.
A clearer shift arrives Wednesday, offering partly cloudy skies and drier weather. Temperatures about 11°C should be expected, with sunnier intervals breaking through the morning clouds. Fog remains negligible, and no significant rain erupts, ensuring a calmer day overall. A chill might linger at dawn, maintaining crisp conditions.
Mist drifts in on Thursday, maintaining a rather cool scene with temperatures near 10°C. Intervals of brief sunny spells may brighten midday, but patchy haze lingers at dawn and dusk. Conditions stay settled, making the region, including Haslemere, prone to a mild start and restful evening. Clearer skies might develop, although a subtle chill persists.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.