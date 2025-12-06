Today is Saturday, December 6 in Haslemere, with patchy rain likely from dawn until midday. Occasional drizzle may persist into the afternoon, so expect grey skies at times. Temperatures near 10°C will offer a mild start, though it could feel breezy in exposed spots. By evening, drier intervals are possible as showers gradually ease.
Tomorrow introduces moderate rain for much of the day. Some of Sunday may see brief breaks in the afternoon, but conditions stay unsettled overall. This weekend might feel relatively warm, with temperatures near 13°C. Expect heavier bursts around midday, followed by lighter drizzle into late evening. Breezy spells could develop briefly, bringing an unsettled feel before easing overnight.
The next day maintains a rainy theme, offering moderate downpours and temperatures about 12°C. Showers may start early and carry on into the afternoon, delivering another damp spell. Some brief breaks in the clouds could emerge around midday, yet the general outlook remains unsettled throughout.
Another wet period arrives the following day, bringing heavier rain and temperatures near 12°C. Early downpours are possible, with consistent showers into the afternoon. Occasional windy spells may accompany the rain, though calmer moments could arise later. Overcast skies are likely, keeping things grey from dawn to dusk.
Midweek finally offers brighter weather, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures about 10°C. Mornings might feel cool, but some sunshine is expected as the day unfolds. Any lingering mist should clear quickly, leaving a much drier scene. Evening conditions look calm and crisp, a welcoming change from the recent wet spell.
This article was automatically generated
