Today, Tuesday, December 2, brings patchy rain for much of the morning, followed by occasional clear spells in the afternoon. Local weather conditions will hover with temperatures about 10°C, falling to near 5°C after dark. Misty patches could appear briefly, adding a grey touch to the evening.
Tomorrow is set to feature early sunshine before patchy rain returns around midday. Observers in Haslemere might notice temperatures close to 9°C, dropping to about 4°C later. Breezy spells could sweep through, but calmer intervals should break up the showers, bringing short moments of brightness.
Thursday appears unsettled with moderate rain spanning most of the day. Residents can expect temperatures about 9°C in the afternoon, cooling to near 6°C overnight. Winds may pick up, creating gusty conditions during heavier downpours. However, fleeting glimpses of sunshine could sneak in between clouds.
Friday continues the wet trend, with further moderate rain likely. Afternoon values hover near 9°C, while evenings settle about 4°C. Occasional breaks in the cloud cover may bring brighter skies, yet rain showers remain probable throughout the late hours, creating a damp atmosphere across the region.
This weekend sees partly cloudy skies with minimal chance of rain. Saturday’s weather holds temperatures about 9°C during daylight and dipping close to 6°C by nightfall. Intervals of cloud may linger, but overall conditions look steadier. Though cloud banks might roll in at times, bursts of sunshine are not out of the question. Mild breezes persist. Conditions remain generally calm, with stable weather patterns prevailing through Saturday.
This article was automatically generated
