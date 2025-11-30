Today, Sunday, November 30, in Haslemere looks partly cloudy with a slight chance of brief rain in the early hours. The forecast suggests top temperatures near 7°C, dipping to about 2°C overnight. Skies should remain mostly clear by midday, offering a bright but cool atmosphere. Winds remain moderate.
Tomorrow appears wet with moderate rain persisting throughout. Highest temperatures about 10°C and lows near 8°C keep things mild, though conditions will feel damp. Cloud cover remains thick for much of the day, leading to a soggy forecast. Occasional heavier bursts could develop later, bringing extra showers. Periodic downpours might linger into evening.
The following day sees patchy rain on and off, with daytime figures near 10°C and overnight values about 4°C. Periods of sunshine might break through, but brief showers remain likely. Even so, the forecast suggests calmer spells at times, preventing constant drizzle and keeping the midweek weather slightly variable.
Midweek sees near 9°C during daylight and about 4°C at night. Patchy rain remains possible, though drier intervals emerge now and then. Skies might become overcast at times, adding a cooler feel. Short breaks of sunshine could pop up, presenting a gentle mix of cloud and drizzle.
Thursday brings moderate rain again, with maximum temperatures about 8°C and lows near 5°C. Conditions stay brisk due to gusty winds, creating a chillier atmosphere as evening approaches. Despite the wet outlook, occasional clear spells may break the grey. That pattern likely rounds off the week on a damp note. Rain remains likely.
This article was automatically generated
