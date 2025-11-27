Today, Thursday, November 27 showcases patchy rain with drizzle likely in the early hours. Conditions remain mostly overcast, though a few breaks in the clouds might appear. Temperatures near 9°C in the morning should climb to about 13°C later, offering mild weather despite occasional showers. The day feels breezy, but not overly gusty.
Tomorrow brings varied conditions, starting with sunny spells before brief rain rolls in midday. Temperatures hover near 6°C at dawn, rising to about 12°C as the afternoon progresses. Light drizzle could return in some areas, but clearer skies may emerge by late evening.
This weekend sees moderate rain on Saturday, persisting through the morning before shifting to drizzle. Temperatures rest near 5°C at dawn and rise to about 10°C, keeping the day chilly. Showers are frequent, ensuring a damp atmosphere, though occasional breaks in the rain might briefly appear.
Sunday turns colder, with partly cloudy skies dominating the day. Temperatures begin near 1°C and reach about 6°C under occasional sunshine. The forecast indicates no significant showers, giving a drier feel. Overcast spells might persist, but overall conditions stay fairly calm and cool.
Monday continues the unsettled theme, bringing patchy rain and drizzle at intervals. Temperatures open near 1°C and climb to about 9°C, offering a modest warm-up from Sunday. Showers may linger into the later hours, particularly around Haslemere, while occasional drier spells surface. Conditions remain moderately breezy but mild, though calmer periods might develop as the evening advances. Clouds remain dominant, maintaining another grey day overall.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.