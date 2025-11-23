Today, Sunday, November 23, brings patchy rain with bursts of moderate rainfall at times. Haslemere may see unsettled skies in the morning. Temperatures near 10°C are expected through midday, with clouds lingering into the afternoon. Breezes might pick up, though clearer spells could develop after dark, keeping local weather interesting.
Tomorrow features moderate rain and greyer skies, contributing to a wet weather outlook. Temperatures about 6°C could persist much of the day, with heavier downpours possible into late afternoon. Cloudy periods dominate, but brief brighter breaks might appear. Conditions remain damp overall.
Tuesday sees a smaller chance of rain alongside occasional cloud cover, offering a calmer local weather forecast. Temperatures near 7°C are expected by midday, with drier spells dominating. Evening brings cooler air, dipping close to 2°C, though skies remain partly clear. Conditions look stable, limiting any significant changes.
Wednesday remains mostly sunny, providing a bright daytime weather scenario. Temperatures near 6°C are likely during peak warmth, with no sign of rain throughout daylight hours. Evening could feel chilly as lows head near 0°C, but skies stay largely clear. This stable outlook should keep midweek conditions cheerful.
Thursday looks overcast with minimal rain risk, concluding the week on a milder note. Temperatures near 9°C may bring a warmer feel than earlier days. Although heavy showers seem unlikely, cloud cover dominates much of the afternoon. Late evening sees a slight drop, settling near 8°C under mostly dry skies. With calmer winds, weather conditions appear steady. No dramatic changes are expected.
This article was automatically generated
