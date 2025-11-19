Today is Wednesday, November 19 in Haslemere, with patchy rain and occasional snow. Temperatures near 4°C dip to about -1°C overnight. Strong gusts are possible, so rain remains likely most of the day.
Tomorrow stays bright, featuring sunny spells and minimal cloud. Temperatures about 4°C should hold steady, with overnight lows near -2°C. No significant rain is predicted, offering calm conditions. Gentle breezes might arise later, but skies remain mostly clear. A crisp autumn feel lingers, though the day feels dry and inviting, leaving minimal chance of showers.
Friday promises more sunshine, with maximum temperatures near 5°C and lows about -1°C. Skies look largely cloud-free, maintaining a crisp vibe. Breezes remain light, ensuring stable weather throughout the afternoon. No signs of rain emerge, so conditions appear consistently dry. A cool evening sets in, but overnight frost remains possible, finishing a calm outlook.
Saturday sees patchy rain with drizzly spells, pushing temperatures near 8°C and dipping to about 2°C overnight. Cloud cover persists, and mist or fog may develop. Rainfall could appear early, though calmer intervals might follow. Conditions remain unsettled, with occasional damp patches punctuated by fleeting dryness. Some areas might stay drier briefly, adding variation.
Sunday brings more scattered rain, though bursts of sunshine may break through. Temperatures hover near 8°C, dropping to about 3°C later. Early mist could thin, giving way to occasional clouds. Patchy showers remain possible, yet the overall feel stays milder than midweek. Gentle conditions persist, with minimal wind activity. A fresh evening settles in.
