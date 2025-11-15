Today, Saturday, November 15, brings morning fog and cloudy spells in Haslemere. Temperatures climb to about 14°C, with a mild feel near 10°C later. This weather forecast suggests little rain, so conditions look calm. Fog might linger briefly before partial sunshine moves in, creating a day to start the weekend.
Tomorrow looks overcast with highs about 10°C and lows close to 5°C. Some drizzle may appear early, though skies tend to brighten by afternoon. Occasional breezes could stir the air, but heavier rain seems unlikely. It remains a fairly cool day, keeping cosy conditions away from any sunshine.
A bright outlook arrives as Monday sees plenty of sun and temperatures near 6°C. Lows hover around 1°C, making it a crisp day. Light wind keeps the air from feeling too harsh, and this weather forecast points to mostly clear skies with minimal clouds. Brighter spells linger into late afternoon.
Expect moderate rain the following day, with temperatures about 5°C and lows near 1°C. Showers may vary in intensity, but wetter intervals dominate. Cloudy skies persist, and occasional drizzle morphs into heavier bursts at times. Crisp air remains, though mild midday spells could emerge briefly. Wind speeds stay fairly moderate.
Patchy rain arrives on Wednesday, with a top near 6°C and a low around 2°C. Occasional sun may briefly peek through, while breezes pick up. Light showers mix with drier breaks, keeping weather conditions varied. Gusts could become strong for much of the day, ending midweek on a wet note.
This article was automatically generated
