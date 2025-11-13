Today, Thursday, November 13, brings plenty of cloudy skies and moderate rain expected later. Temperatures about 15°C during the afternoon and near 12°C tonight keep the air on the mild side. This day includes patchy showers that may turn steadier after sunset, aligning with the local weather forecast in Haslemere.
Tomorrow looks wetter with heavier rain likely all day. Temperatures near 11°C in the afternoon and about 10°C by night keep things pretty chilly. Skies remain gloomy with persistent showers that may intensify at times. No real relief is expected, making it a damp stretch.
This weekend starts with patchy rain on Saturday, with day readings near 8°C and about 7°C overnight. Some breaks might appear, but drizzle could pop up again. Conditions stay mostly grey, though there might be short spells of dryness in the afternoon. The air feels noticeably cooler, hinting at a chillier trend ahead.
The next day, Sunday, looks brighter, featuring partly cloudy skies and minimal rain risk. Daytime temperatures reach about 8°C, while nights drop near 4°C. The sunshine should hold for most hours, allowing a break from the damp spell. This calmer weather sets a laid-back tone before Monday arrives. Expect a more cheerful scene.
A crisp Monday features sunshine and maximum temperatures about 6°C. Conditions remain fairly cool, especially at night with values near 1°C. The day stays bright, making it feel fresh across the region. Rain remains off the table, ensuring a clear outlook for the remainder of the week. Skies should stay mostly open, with only scattered clouds drifting by.
This article was automatically generated
