Anticipate patchy rain today, Friday, November 7, with drizzle expected by late afternoon. Temperatures near 14°C bring a mild touch, though overcast skies linger. Some breaks in the clouds may occur, yet most hours look damp. This weather forecast suggests a consistent chance of light rain through the evening.
Brighter skies should prevail tomorrow, offering a sunny outlook from morning onwards. Temperatures about 14°C promise a comfortable feel under mostly clear skies. No significant rain emerges, keeping conditions ideal for those seeking a dry forecast. Evening remains calm, with only light cloud cover creeping in.
Bouts of patchy rain return the next day, with moderate showers anticipated around midday. Temperatures near 13°C accompany occasional cloud cover, so expect intermittent drizzle. Weather remains unsettled, but any downpours should ease by late afternoon. Conditions might briefly clear, yet the forecast indicates a damp start overall.
Moderate rain is likely on the following day, sustaining a soggy trend. Temperatures about 14°C sense fairly mild, though persistent showers could make it feel cooler at times. Heavier bursts look more probable early on, with a gradual decline by late day. Cloud cover hovers, ensuring limited sunshine throughout.
Overcast skies dominate the final day, presenting a mostly grey forecast. Light breezes occasionally accompany this day. Temperatures near 13°C keep conditions moderate, while minimal rainfall is expected. This calmer pattern follows the rainier spells seen earlier, providing a fairly stable outlook for some hours. The Haslemere region will see a subdued finish, with hints of cloud lingering.
This article was automatically generated
