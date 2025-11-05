Today, Wednesday, November 05, sees patchy rain and mostly cloudy skies, with temperatures near 15°C and lows about 14°C. Haslemere has early showers, adding a damp feel to the morning. Drizzle remains likely, though occasional clear spells might appear by afternoon, making for a mild but overcast day.
Tomorrow might feel warmer, with temperatures about 17°C under gentle cloud cover. Patchy rain stays in the daily forecast, and brief mist could arise at dawn. This local weather update suggests occasional sunshine in the afternoon, but slight drizzle remains possible toward late day. Conditions remain mildly breezy.
Friday continues the daily forecast with highs near 15°C and on-and-off showers. Morning cloud could persist, though some brightness might emerge briefly. Patchy rain is likely around midday, easing by evening. Overnight temperatures hover about 11°C, ensuring a cooler close to the day. Gentle winds might develop briefly.
This weekend starts with Saturday offering partial sun, broken clouds, and light showers. Temperatures hover near 14°C, creating mild conditions despite possible drizzle. Skies should clear at times, providing a break from earlier damp weather, shaping a calmer pattern before Sunday arrives.
Sunday sees patchy rain returning, with morning mist in some areas. Highs near 14°C might persist, and drizzle could linger through early afternoon, though intermittent sunny spells are possible. Evening introduces a gentle breeze as temperatures sink about 9°C, ending a week of ever-shifting weather. Skies may briefly clear in some parts of the region.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.