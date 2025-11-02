Sunday, November 2 brings a damp feel to Haslemere, with patchy rain likely from morning until afternoon. Local weather watchers can expect temperatures near 11°C, dipping to about 7°C after sunset. A light breeze will accompany showers, but occasional sunny spells might break through. Overall, a mild yet showery day is anticipated.
Tomorrow looks cloudier with patchy rain hanging around, boosting local November weather interest. Temperatures about 15°C during the day, dipping to near 8°C at night. Brisk gusts may roll in, bringing brief heavier showers at times. Skies might clear briefly, though the dominant theme remains damp conditions for much of the day.
Tuesday expects more showers, with temperatures near 13°C and daily nighttime lows about 12°C. Intermittent drizzle could persist, but a few moments of cloud breaks are possible. Winds stay moderate, occasionally stirring stronger gusts. A cool breeze may make it feel slightly cooler than the actual reading.
Wednesday brings warmer November weather, hitting about 15°C before evening. Gentle rain remains in the forecast, punctuated by occasional dry spells. Nightfall sees temperatures near 14°C, and breezy conditions could pick up, especially toward late evening. Overall, a mild environment continues, though wet intervals are likely throughout the day.
Thursday brings a dip to near 12°C under cloudy skies. Light drizzle or rain showers are expected for parts of the afternoon, while morning starts near 9°C. Sunny spells could emerge, but the breeze grows stronger, creating a brisk finish to the week. No wintery conditions appear likely just yet.
