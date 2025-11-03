Today, Monday, November 3, sees patchy rain with breezy spells. Haslemere experiences temperatures about 7°C early on and near 15°C by midday. Skies remain mostly overcast, with brief lighter showers likely. Rain chance stays high through the afternoon, but conditions could turn drier towards evening, creating a calmer night.
Tomorrow brings more patchy rain, with temperatures near 14°C and morning lows about 13°C. Occasional drizzle lingers, especially in the early hours, before cloud cover thins slightly later. Some heavier bursts of rain could appear, though drier intervals are possible by late afternoon, offering brief breaks in the clouds.
Wednesday sees a continuing trend of clouds and rain, with afternoon temperatures about 14°C. Conditions look damp through much of the day, but a light drizzle may shift to gentler cloudy spells. Some fleeting sunshine could appear, although rain chances remain elevated, keeping skies fairly grey overall too until evening.
Thursday steps in with cooler conditions, as temperatures hover about 13°C and overnight lows settle near 10°C. Early showers might give way to brighter periods, though patchy rain still lurks. Skies may temporarily clear, allowing a brief respite from drizzle. However, breezy winds keep the air feeling fresh throughout today.
Friday closes the working week on a mixed note, with temperatures near 14°C and early lows about 9°C. Light drizzle and scattered rain appear likely, but occasional breaks in the cloud could emerge. Gusty winds may pick up, keeping conditions unsettled into the evening. This weekend looks changeable, with rain potential lingering.
This article was automatically generated
