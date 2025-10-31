Today is Friday, October 31, bringing patchy rain with breezy conditions. Light showers appear likely from dawn to dusk, and cloud cover should remain fairly consistent. Temperatures near 15°C will keep the air mild, making for a damp but not too chilly forecast in Haslemere.
Tomorrow promises more rain, with moderate showers persisting through the afternoon. Winds may pick up, so expect gusty moments alongside clouds and cooler spells. Temperatures about 13°C should maintain a fresh feel, while periods of drizzle are possible into the early evening. Expect local breezes to intensify, making the forecast dynamic. Evening cloud cover may continue to keep rain opportunities high. Overnight drizzle is possible.
Sunday looks unsettled with patchy rain on and off, though a few sunny breaks could appear. Conditions remain breezy, and temperatures near 12°C keep things mild. Moisture might linger in the air, but showers won't dominate all day. Late afternoon clouds could give way to clearer spells.
Monday brings moderate rain again, with heavier bursts possible later. Forecasts point to temperatures near 14°C, and brisk winds may add an extra chill. Cloud cover should remain dense, keeping sunshine limited. Rainy intervals are expected, but occasional pauses might allow brief glimpses of lighter skies.
Tuesday carries on with patchy rain, though drier moments may surface. Temperatures about 15°C keep the atmosphere relatively warm, but gusts could reach stronger speeds. Cloudy skies remain likely, occasionally breaking for partial sun. Lingering drizzle could return overnight, rounding off a week of changing weather conditions.
This article was automatically generated
