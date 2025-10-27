Today, Monday, October 27, brings occasional bursts of rain through the early morning, with clouds persisting most of the day. Temperatures near 13°C peak by midday, while lows about 7°C appear overnight. Brief sun might emerge late afternoon, though damp conditions remain likely.
Tomorrow continues a similar pattern, featuring light rain and possible drizzle into the afternoon. Temperatures about 14°C maintain mild weather, and a gentle breeze could help clear some clouds sporadically. Despite moments of brighter sky, unsettled conditions hold steady throughout the day.
The next day carries on with passing showers and early mist, as temperatures near 14°C keep a comfortable feel. A few sunny intervals might occur, yet light rain could persist, especially later. Overall, the weather forecast suggests changeable skies with no lasting clear spells.
The following day is likely to see heavier rain periods, potentially growing more intense towards late afternoon. Temperatures remain about 14°C, so it stays fairly mild. However, stronger gusts of wind may develop, making conditions feel more unsettled by evening. Cloudy skies continue, punctuated by occasional bouts of rain.
This weekend begins with unsettled weather on Friday, bringing showers that could linger into the night. Temperatures near 14°C are expected, offering relative mildness in spite of the damp atmosphere. Some brief sunny windows may appear between spells of rain. Haslemere experiences similar forecasts, with on-and-off drizzle and patches of cloud likely persisting through much of the day.
