Today is Thursday, October 23, with moderate rain through the morning and drizzle lingering into early afternoon. Overcast weather dominates midday, though skies should clear somewhat by late evening. Temperatures near 12°C drop about 6°C overnight. Strong winds subside after dark, providing calmer conditions across Haslemere, slightly boosting local weather interest.
Tomorrow’s weather forecast indicates patchy rain around midday, accompanied by cloudy spells and occasional brighter intervals. Temperatures about 12°C taper near 5°C as night falls. Light drizzle remains possible but should ease by late evening, allowing partly cloudy skies to emerge. Gentle breezes keep conditions manageable.
Saturday marks the start of this weekend with intermittent rain early on, breaking into periods of sunshine later. Temperatures hover near 10°C, settling about 5°C overnight. Cloudy conditions may linger, but some clearer spells are likely by late afternoon, delivering a more relaxed weather pattern. Winds stay modest, aiding comfort.
Sunday continues the weekend weather trend, bringing mostly sunny conditions and minimal risk of rain. Clear skies dominate much of the daytime, though a few light clouds could drift by midday. Temperatures near 10°C rise slightly later on, falling about 5°C at night. Breezes remain light, promoting stability.
Monday returns with a patchy rain forecast, particularly around late morning. Overcast skies accompany these showers, and temperatures peak near 14°C before dropping about 6°C by nightfall. Brief drizzle could linger into the evening, but conditions might gradually calm, wrapping up the week on a milder note overall. Occasional small cloud breaks may still appear.
This article was automatically generated
