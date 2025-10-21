This weekend remains mostly dry with partly cloudy skies on Saturday. Temperatures near 10°C and lows about 5°C feel slightly cool under occasional cloud. Minimal chance of rain keeps conditions settled, and passing sunshine might brighten the day. Late evening could remain calm with clearer intervals. Occasional breezes may develop, yet they are unlikely to disrupt the mild feel. Some moments of haze could appear, but overall, a pleasant Saturday awaits.