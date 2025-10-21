Today is Tuesday, October 21 in Haslemere. Expect cloudy spells and some patchy rain by midday, with a few breaks in the clouds later. Temperatures near 15°C and lows about 9°C promise a mildly cool feel. Evening hours look clearer, though mist may form overnight.
Tomorrow brings occasional drizzle in the morning, followed by cloudy intervals. Temperatures about 14°C and lows near 9°C could see some light rain returning late afternoon. The sky remains mostly grey, although brief sunny patches might appear if the drizzle eases.
Thursday looks wet and breezy with moderate rain for much of the day. Temperatures near 10°C and lows about 5°C give a chilly edge, and heavier showers may linger into late afternoon. Cloud cover might break slightly, but frequent downpours could keep damp conditions going into evening.
Friday should be brighter despite the threat of patchy rain. Temperatures about 12°C feel milder, with lows near 6°C expected overnight. Occasional cloud persists, but clearer spells are likely toward the late afternoon. Stronger gusts might pick up, so anticipate a breezy finish to the day.
This weekend remains mostly dry with partly cloudy skies on Saturday. Temperatures near 10°C and lows about 5°C feel slightly cool under occasional cloud. Minimal chance of rain keeps conditions settled, and passing sunshine might brighten the day. Late evening could remain calm with clearer intervals. Occasional breezes may develop, yet they are unlikely to disrupt the mild feel. Some moments of haze could appear, but overall, a pleasant Saturday awaits.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.