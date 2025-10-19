Today, Sunday, October 19, moderate rain is expected, bringing a good amount of showers throughout the day. Temperatures near 14°C will accompany cloudy skies. This weather forecast indicates a high chance of drizzle, making the atmosphere damp in Haslemere. Occasional breaks in the cloud cover may occur, but showers should dominate.
Tomorrow, Monday, moderate rain remains likely with occasional heavier bursts. Temperatures about 13°C keep things relatively mild, though showers could persist well into the afternoon. This forecast suggests a notable chance of rain, so expect brief spells of drizzle at times. Cloudy patches might linger, adding to the damp feel.
The next day, Tuesday, sees patchy rain lingering through morning hours, with temperatures near 14°C. The forecast highlights occasional cloudy spells, but a few breaks may appear later on. Rain remains possible, so passing showers could briefly dampen conditions before easing. Breezes might accompany these clouds. Moist air remains prevalent.
The following day, Wednesday, brings more patchy rain, mixing with periods of overcast skies. Temperatures about 14°C offer mild conditions for midweek, though drizzle can still pop up now and then. This forecast implies that light showers remain likely, but clearer moments might unfold. Winds could pick up slightly overnight.
For the rest of the week, Thursday delivers moderate rain and the possibility of heavier bursts. Temperatures near 16°C are anticipated, indicating very slightly warmer conditions than previous days. Persistent showers and drizzle define this forecast, combining with gusty winds making skies seem unsettled. Daytime cloud coverage remains prominent.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.