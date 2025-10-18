Today, Saturday, October 18, delivers partly cloudy skies with only a slight chance of early drizzle. Sunshine could break through at times, and temperatures near 14°C will likely last into the afternoon. Evenings remain calm, promising a gentle end to the day, with evening breezes lingering gently.
Tomorrow brings moderate rain, intensifying by late morning. Intermittent downpours should dominate, with rainfall totals looking significant. Temperatures about 15°C keep conditions relatively mild, despite the wet weather. Any breeze is expected to ease by late evening, letting showers gradually taper off, though damp conditions could remain.
This weekend then transitions into a showery Monday, offering extended bouts of rain in Haslemere. Occasional heavier bursts are possible, while temperatures near 13°C create a brisk feel. Clouds might thin sporadically, but any bright spells could be short-lived under unsettled conditions, leaving roads slick in places.
Tuesday stays mixed, featuring patchy rain with lighter accumulations. Although total precipitation looks modest, a few grey spells may persist. Breezes remain moderate, and temperatures near 15°C help maintain a mild daytime outlook. By nightfall, skies could briefly clear before more clouds roll in, potentially introducing slight late drizzle.
Midweek on Wednesday seems partly cloudy early, turning damp later. Showers are likely in the afternoon, with only intermittent heavy bursts. Temperatures about 14°C should be expected, sustaining typical autumnal weather. Occasional breaks in the clouds may emerge, offering fleeting glimpses of sunshine as the week continues, possibly bringing dry spells. Evening conditions remain calm, though scattered drizzle could appear.
This article was automatically generated
