Today, Thursday, October 16, in Haslemere, features partly cloudy skies. No rain is expected, and gentle breezes will keep conditions calm throughout. Temperatures near 16°C by midday offer a pleasant feeling, with a touch of sunshine likely in the afternoon. Evening hours remain clear under minimal cloud cover, ensuring a quiet finish.
Tomorrow stays bright under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures about 17°C during midday as light winds prevail, granting a comfortable atmosphere. Some cloud patches could pass overhead, but any threat of rain appears minimal. Late afternoon warmth lingers, before a generally calm evening sets in under starry skies.
Saturday sees sunshine return, though breezes pick up slightly. Afternoon temperatures near 14°C feel fresher, yet skies remain mostly clear. Clouds might gather briefly, but no substantial rain is anticipated anywhere. Conditions should stay comfortable into nighttime, ensuring a mild transition from day to evening under light winds.
Sunday likely brings rain, with showers moving in early. Temperatures about 14°C accompany moderate gusts, creating a cooler atmosphere overall. Drizzle becomes more frequent through midday, and heavier bursts may emerge. Overcast skies dominate, blocking much sun. Evening remains damp, so persistent rainfall could extend well after dark tonight.
Monday continues the wet trend as rain pushes across the region. Temperatures near 14°C keep conditions cool, and occasional downpours might intensify later. Overcast skies persist, offering limited glimpses of brightness. Gusty winds add to the unsettled feel, with drizzle lingering into late hours. Further rainfall appears possible afterward. Stormy conditions remain a possibility.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.