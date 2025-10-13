Today, Monday, October 13, brings light rain in the morning, clearing into patchy clouds by midday. Temperatures near 18°C should keep the day mild, dipping to about 11°C after dusk. Morning mist could linger, but patchy rain should clear by lunchtime, making way for mild sunshine late on.
Tomorrow is expected to stay cloudy, but mostly dry through the afternoon. Maximum temperatures hover about 18°C, with minimal chance of rain and gentle breezes making for calm conditions. Further into the evening, cloud cover remains steady, but breaks could reveal brief spells of starlight across the region.
Early cloud patches might linger, though brighter intervals should break through by the afternoon. Temperatures near 17°C keep conditions comfortable, with only a hint of drizzle at midday before clearing again. Overnight lows settle about 11°C, ensuring a comfortable evening. Light winds contribute to a gentle atmosphere across the day.
A bright outlook arrives on the following day, with sunny spells dominating the sky. Highs near 15°C maintain mild weather, dropping to about 7°C when darkness falls. No significant rain is forecast, so expect mostly clear skies late on. These conditions seem rather ideal for bright mornings and crisp nights.
This weekend draws near, and the day delivers cloudy skies with intervals. Temperatures near 15°C keep the afternoon pleasing, while lows about 8°C settle in overnight. Skies remain dry, marking a lead-up to weekend festivities. Haslemere sees stable conditions throughout. Light breezes persist, ensuring minimal disruption. All remains seasonally pleasant.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.