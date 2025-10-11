Today, Saturday, October 11 in Haslemere offers a pleasant weather update with partly cloudy skies and bright sunshine at times. Local weather reports point to temperatures near 18°C by midday, dipping to about 9°C overnight. Light breezes create quite a comfortable autumn atmosphere, encouraging a mild start to the weekend.
Tomorrow sees clear skies dominating most of the day, with temperatures about 19°C in the afternoon and near 8°C later. Sunny conditions boost the local weather forecast appeal, making Sunday feel warm under the sun. Gentle winds remain fairly steady, safely maintaining a calm environment throughout this ongoing weekend progression.
A partly cloudy pattern extends into Monday, where temperatures about 18°C by midday could dip close to 11°C at night. This forecast keeps conditions pleasingly mild, providing slightly more autumn warmth than earlier in the season. Breaks of sunshine appear through lighter cloud coverage, sustaining an inviting local weather vibe.
Cloudier skies take over Tuesday, delivering a significant shift towards greyer conditions. Daytime temperatures hover near 16°C, with nighttime readings about 10°C. Spotty sunshine may still appear, but a dominantly overcast trend influences the overall outlook. Breezes pick up slightly, yet rainfall chances remain minimal under this heavier cloud cover.
Additional clouds linger into Wednesday, with temperatures about 15°C by midday and near 10°C overnight. Occasional breaks of brighter spells could pop up at times, but a subdued forecast stays in place. A moderate breeze moves through the area, rounding out this week’s weather update without major shifts in conditions.
