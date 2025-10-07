Today, Tuesday, October 7, brings a sunny weather forecast with clear skies dominating most of the day. Temperatures near 18°C and mild breezes should create pleasant conditions for many. Some misty patches might appear early but are likely to fade quickly in Haslemere.
Tomorrow could feature patchy clouds and the odd chance of light rain in the afternoon. Daytime temperatures near 17°C will feel comfortable, dipping about 9°C overnight. Sunny spells might break through by late evening, so expect a bright end to the day.
A mostly sunny outlook continues Thursday, with patches of cloud possible early on. Temperatures near 17°C should keep things warm, dropping to about 7°C as night falls. Dry weather dominates, ensuring a pleasant daytime forecast with bright skies.
Partly cloudy skies hold on Friday, offering temperatures about 18°C and near 9°C overnight. Morning mist could linger, but skies may brighten by midday. Light winds and minimal risk of rain will maintain a calm forecast heading into the evening.
Mainly sunny spells arrive this weekend on Saturday with temperatures about 18°C during the day. Nights settle near 10°C, and the day looks dry with occasional mild breezes. Clear skies seem likely later on, keeping conditions bright and comfortable.
A calm weather forecast holds Sunday, with about 18°C likely under mostly sunny skies. Overnight readings near 10°C remain consistent, and rainfall is not expected. No showers loom. More mild breezes may keep the air fresh into later hours. Cloud cover should remain minimal throughout daylight hours too.
This article was automatically generated
