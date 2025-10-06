Today, Monday, October 6, brings a mix of sun and clouds, with conditions expected to stay mostly dry. Temperatures near 19°C and lows about 9°C keep it mild well into the evening. In Haslemere, skies remain peaceful overnight with no sign of rain. Light winds offer a pleasant atmosphere overall.
Tomorrow stays bright and comfortable, with partly cloudy conditions throughout. Expect highs about 18°C and lows near 10°C, making it another dry day. Minimal cloud cover ensures periods of sunshine, especially by midday. Evening remains calm without any hint of rain. Pleasant breezes might complement the overall mild weather too.
Wednesday maintains a cloudy vibe with possible brief sunny spells. Temperatures near 16°C keep it slightly cooler, dipping to about 9°C overnight. No sign of rain emerges, offering another tranquil stretch. Gentle breezes continue with a peaceful evening on the horizon. Skies may brighten occasionally, but remain under grey cover.
Thursday steps back into sunshine as skies turn predominantly clear. Daytime temperatures about 17°C feel pleasantly warm, dropping near 6°C at night for a crisp atmosphere. No rain is anticipated, maintaining a run of stable weather. Light winds persist, creating gentle conditions through the afternoon and into the evening overall.
Friday holds even brighter prospects, bringing sunny spells and highs near 18°C. Overnight lows fall to about 9°C, keeping conditions comfortable. Rain remains absent, simply ensuring a continued stretch of dry skies. A mild breeze adds a touch of freshness, rounding off the week with more pleasant weather in store.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.