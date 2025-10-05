Today is Sunday, October 5, bringing partly cloudy weather with a slight hint of rain by afternoon. Temperatures about 15°C at their highest and near 9°C later on. Skies should remain mostly bright early on. A few clouds may appear as the day progresses, but sunshine is expected to peek through.
Tomorrow looks sunnier, with temperatures near 19°C in the midday hours and about 9°C overnight. Expect occasional clouds, but no noticeable rain is forecast. Wind remains light, meaning generally calm conditions. Clear spells could dominate as the evening arrives, offering mild late-day skies for this local weather update.
Tuesday may begin with morning mist that lifts to reveal partly cloudy conditions. Temperatures about 18°C should arrive by midday, settling near 10°C at night. Rainfall seems unlikely, keeping the day fairly dry. Gentle breezes continue, spreading warm air across areas like Haslemere before fading into overnight calm.
Wednesday appears slightly cooler, despite a possible peak of about 18°C. Skies are set to stay cloudy for much of the day, though any rain looks brief and scattered. Evening hours may see clearer moments, with mild conditions near 10°C. Winds remain soft, sustaining a relaxed feel to the weather.
Thursday could be a touch warmer, hitting about 18°C during the afternoon and falling near 8°C overnight. Sunny spells will likely shine through much of the day, although the odd cloud cannot be ruled out. Light rain does not appear in the forecast, keeping the final stretch of the week relatively dry overall.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.