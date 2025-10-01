Today, Wednesday, October 1, brings partly cloudy weather with no significant rain forecast. Conditions remain mild, with temperatures near 17°C during daylight hours, dropping to about 10°C late evening. Haslemere can expect gentle breezes under mostly pleasant skies, offering comfortable conditions for outdoor plans. Light breezes reinforce a comfortable vibe.
Tomorrow offers patchy rain developing by mid-evening, although morning sunshine should brighten spirits. Forecasts indicate temperatures near 19°C, so it stays relatively warm before scattered showers appear. Overnight conditions look damp, but skies could still feature occasional breaks, balancing the day’s outlook. Gentle gusts might develop but remain modest.
A noticeably wet turn arrives on Friday, with heavy rain dominating much of the forecast. Temperatures rest about 17°C at midday, though gustier winds may make it feel slightly cooler. Prolonged downpours could intensify in the afternoon, keeping conditions soggy until late in the evening, when showers gradually ease. Expect occasional lulls between heavier bursts.
Patchy rain persists on Saturday, and daytime readings stand near 12°C. Overcast conditions linger for much of the afternoon, accompanied by breezy intervals. While drizzly moments are likely, occasional brighter patches could appear briefly, providing short-lived relief from the grey skies before nightfall. Short gusts stir the gloomy air.
Partly cloudy conditions greet Sunday, bringing temperatures about 14°C and calmer weather. Limited rain chances mean a less unsettled vibe, though sporadic gusts might pick up. Some sunny breaks should appear, offering a more settled end to the week after downpours. Northern breezes may pass through unannounced.
This article was automatically generated
