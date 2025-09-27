Today, Saturday, September 27, in Haslemere sees patchy rain drifting across the region in the morning. Temperatures near 16°C stay mild, with occasional clearing by midday, and only a slight chance of further showers. Light breezes add a gentle feel, keeping weather changes minimal through the afternoon.
Tomorrow brings partly cloudy conditions, with a warmer forecast overall. Temperatures about 19°C offer mild weather under changing skies, and minimal risk of rain keeps the evening mostly clear, while overnight lows hover near 11°C. Gentle winds complement the calmer atmosphere, ensuring a comfortable day for those who enjoy sunshine.
Partly cloudy conditions remain Monday, with occasional breaks of sunshine brightening the midday hours. Highs climb to about 19°C again, providing moderate warmth, and nights stay near 12°C. Breezes stay delightfully light, allowing conditions to feel very balanced, which helps maintain a steady and pleasant outlook through the afternoon.
Predominantly dry weather arrives Tuesday, and sunshine boosts temperatures near 20°C. Skies look mostly bright, making any rain unlikely, and late hours cool down to about 10°C. Calm winds prevail, preserving a tranquil atmosphere as the sun remains fairly strong, providing a welcome stretch of daytime warmth.
Sunny spells steadily continue Wednesday, keeping the forecast warm near 20°C. Bright conditions dominate much of the day, and overnight lows linger near 10°C. Light breezes accompany these pleasant conditions, ensuring a gentle transition from daylight to evening, and reinforcing the stable forecast as skies remain mostly clear. Expect no rain, maintaining a calm stretch of weather.
This article was automatically generated
