Today, Friday, September 26 in Haslemere brings patchy drizzle likely throughout the day. Skies may appear cloudy at times, with occasional breaks offering glimpses of sunshine. Temperatures near 15°C will accompany mild breezes, and there’s a notable chance of rain that could last into the evening.
Tomorrow brings more patchy rain, with grey skies lingering through the morning hours before gradually brightening. Temperatures about 16°C are expected, ensuring a cool but comfortable start to the weekend. Rain may persist briefly in the afternoon, though drier spells could emerge later in the day.
Sunday continues the weekend weather with intermittent drizzle and occasional cloudy intervals. Temperatures near 18°C bring a slightly warmer feel, though rain chances remain fairly high. Conditions might vary as the day progresses, with some fleeting clear periods in between light showers during the late afternoon.
Monday looks to bring partly cloudy conditions as skies begin to brighten. Temperatures near 19°C could make it feel pleasantly mild, with minimal signs of any lingering showers from the weekend. Occasional sunshine might break through as the day goes on, offering a dry and calmer outlook.
Tuesday appears mostly sunny, with temperatures about 19°C and minimal chance of rain. Conditions stay settled through the rest of the week, featuring gentle breezes and comfortable daytime warmth. Occasional clouds might form, but widespread rain seems unlikely, offering continued pleasant weather until further updates arrive. Temperatures should remain near the high teens, maintaining a welcoming climate through midweek. Skies may stay mostly clear.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.