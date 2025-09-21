Today is Sunday, September 21 in Haslemere, bringing patchy rain with temperatures near 15°C and lows about 7°C. Overcast skies may linger, and there's a strong possibility of light rain. Breezes could pick up slightly, keeping conditions on the cooler side. Some scattered drizzle might appear in the afternoon.
Tomorrow looks mostly dry with partly cloudy skies and temperatures near 15°C. Mornings could feel crisp at about 5°C, but any early mist is expected to clear quickly. Sunshine should peek through at times, though winds could be slightly brisk, maintaining a mild yet fresh feel. No significant rain appears on the horizon.
Expect more sunshine on Tuesday, with afternoon highs about 16°C and lows near 5°C. Skies should stay mostly clear, offering a pleasant break from any wet weather. Light breezes remain possible, though conditions stay comfortable overall. Rain clouds appear unlikely to develop, keeping the day bright. No drizzle is expected.
Clouds return on Wednesday, with patchy rain possible and daytime temperatures near 14°C. Overnight lows hover about 9°C, suggesting a cooler pattern. Skies may remain grey, but bursts of dry spells could break through. Damp conditions persist at times, though widespread downpours seem unlikely for now. Expect occasional drizzle later.
Thursday sees more unsettled weather, with drizzle and rain likely. Temperatures hover near 13°C while early readings sit about 8°C. Skies stay rather overcast for much of the day, keeping sunshine limited. Patchy showers remain a possibility into the evening, rounding out a cooler end to the week.
This article was automatically generated
