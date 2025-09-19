Today, Friday, September 19, offers bright sunshine and calm conditions. Early mist quickly clears, revealing warm weather by midday with temperatures near 23°C. Rain is unlikely, keeping outdoor plans relaxed under mostly clear skies. Gentle winds add to the pleasant feel, ensuring a sunny outlook well into the afternoon.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain, starting lightly in some areas. Expect occasional grey skies and a gentle breeze, with temperatures about 21°C. Short bursts of rain may appear later, but they should ease overnight. Many parts, including Haslemere, might see a brief break in the clouds during late afternoon.
This weekend continues with moderate rain on Sunday, with heavier spells possibly affecting the morning and early afternoon. Temperatures about 16°C keep the day cool, and showers may linger into the evening. Cloud cover stays thick, making it a decidedly wet day from start to finish. Afternoon rain lingers, limiting brighter spells.
Early in the new week, Monday remains cloudy with minimal rain expected. Temperatures about 14°C and a light wind keep conditions mild. Overcast skies dominate most of the day, though scattered brighter intervals may appear later. Humidity stays moderate, so the day feels comfortable without sudden changes. Dryness prevails, conditions remain subdued.
The following day, Tuesday, continues the cloudy theme, though a few patches of sunshine could break through. Temperatures near 15°C provide slightly milder air, with no significant rain on the horizon. Calm conditions prevail, offering a pleasant midpoint to the week before any shifts in the local weather pattern.
This article was automatically generated
