Today is Wednesday, September 17 in Haslemere. Overcast skies bring occasional drizzle, with light rain likely at dawn. Conditions turn mostly cloudy throughout the afternoon, and the highest temperatures near 18°C are expected later. Evening hours might hold scattered rain, so the day remains fairly grey for anyone monitoring the local weather forecast.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain in the morning, with partial cloud cover likely later. Sunshine could break through by afternoon, pushing temperatures about 20°C. Occasional drizzle may pop up, but evening skies look partly clear. The breeze should stay modest, ensuring conditions feel mild overall.
Friday is set to dazzle with plenty of sunshine and temperatures near 24°C. Early mist quickly lifts, leaving clear skies by mid-morning. The afternoon remains bright, and the slight breeze keeps things comfortable. Enjoy the radiant weather as clouds are expected to remain minimal.
Saturday starts off bright with partly cloudy skies and afternoon temperatures climbing near 21°C. Light rain could briefly appear, but any showers are expected to be minimal. By evening, skies may turn more overcast, accompanied by slightly stronger winds. Despite the fluctuations, the day should still offer spells of pleasant weather.
Sunday looks considerably cooler, with temperatures about 12°C and breezy conditions. Early hours bring a chance of patchy rain, though it should ease by midday. The afternoon remains partly cloudy, and any lingering showers are likely to subside. Cooler air settles in by evening, so skies might clear further, offering a slightly crisp, fresh end to the week.
