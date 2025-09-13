Today, Saturday, September 13, brings patchy rain to Haslemere, with breezy moments likely through the afternoon. Showers could persist on and off, so expect a slightly damp feel. Temperatures near 17°C provide some mild relief, while overnight conditions dip to about 9°C, maintaining a cool atmosphere into the late hours.
Tomorrow promises lingering drizzle under mostly cloudy skies, with occasional breaks of sun peeking through. Temperatures near 17°C should hold steady by midday, and the breeze might pick up briefly, though conditions remain fairly calm overall. By nightfall, values drop to about 8°C, ensuring a crisp feel that keeps things on the cooler side.
Monday might offer a brighter start, featuring just a few morning showers before a burst of afternoon sunshine. Temperatures near 18°C appear comfortable, with only light winds. Evening skies become partly cloudy, and readings recede to about 12°C. Despite a few clouds, the forecast remains generally warm, with overall dryness likely.
Tuesday turns a bit unsettled, marked by scattered showers and a moderate breeze. Intermittent rain could linger, but occasional bright spells may break through the clouds later on. Temperatures hover near 17°C, offering mild conditions despite the dampness. After sundown, levels retreat to about 11°C, allowing a cooler, calm night.
Wednesday could feature moderate rain, potentially arriving in waves throughout the day. Occasional lighter spells might appear briefly, but heavier showers remain possible. Temperatures near 19°C promise a mild afternoon, followed by a drop to about 12°C later. Clouds may dominate, but some fleeting clear patches cannot be ruled out.
This article was automatically generated
