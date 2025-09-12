It’s Friday, September 12 in Haslemere, and the weather forecast indicates patchy rain on and off throughout the day. Occasional drizzle could appear in the late morning, giving way to brief cloudy intervals. Temperatures near 17°C promise a cooler feel, so expect a mild day overall, with possible late-day drizzle.
Tomorrow continues with moderate rain likely, bringing periodic showers through most of the morning and afternoon. Conditions remain mostly grey and breezy, though short spells of clearer skies are possible. Temperatures about 16°C will maintain a cool vibe, ensuring the rain lingers as a prominent part of the day’s outlook.
This weekend brings more wet weather, with moderate rain continuing for much of Sunday. Expect a few heavier bursts throughout the afternoon, complemented by occasional drizzle in the evening. Temperatures close to 17°C should keep conditions fairly mild, providing a damp yet relatively consistent forecast to round out the weekend.
Monday sees a change of pace as patchy rain becomes less intense, allowing brief sunny spells to emerge. There is still a chance of light drizzle, but skies appear brighter overall. Temperatures near 18°C bring a slightly warmer feel, making Monday’s weather pattern more varied and brighter than previous days.
Tuesday maintains a mostly dry forecast, with only isolated signs of patchy rain nearby. Sunshine is likely to dominate, fostering a pleasant outlook. Temperatures about 17°C reinforce comfortable conditions, although a mild breeze could keep the air feeling slightly fresh. Overall, it’s a stable finish to the week’s weather trend.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.