Today, Wednesday, September 10, feels gloomy with moderate rain covering much of the morning and afternoon. Temperatures about 18°C bring mild conditions, dipping near 13°C after dark. Haslemere can expect heavier bursts at times, and overcast skies should keep the area damp into late evening without much sunshine.
Tomorrow looks likely to bring scattered showers early on, with occasional brighter spells in the afternoon. Temperatures near 18°C ensure a pleasant feel, dipping to about 11°C overnight. Clouds linger for much of the day, though patches of sun may break through briefly, giving a short respite from drizzle.
Unsettled pattern continues on Friday, beginning with rain in the morning that tapers into patchy drizzle closer to midday. Temperatures near 17°C offer a cooler ambience, dropping to about 10°C later. Skies remain dull, and occasional light showers might persist through evening, keeping conditions grey and damp.
A relatively dry morning unfolds on Saturday, with partial cloud cover before showery bursts appear by midday. Temperatures about 18°C keep things tolerable, though a brisk breeze may blow in. Evening lows near 10°C bring a chill, and leftover drizzle could linger sporadically, leaving the day feeling fresh yet moist.
A mixed bag arrives for Sunday, with light showers and short dry spells sustaining moderate conditions into late afternoon. Temperatures hover near 18°C, accompanied by occasional gusts that may pick up briefly. Evening hours drop to about 10°C, and patchy rain might return intermittently. Overall, the day stays changeable, breezy, offering fleeting glimpses of brighter skies.
