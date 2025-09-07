Today, Sunday, September 7 offers patchy rain in the morning, turning partly sunny by midday. Temperatures near 23°C provide fairly warm conditions, with lows about 13°C in the cooler hours. Haslemere sees mild breezes that might carry brief showers, but periods of dryness are also expected.
Tomorrow sees clear skies early on, with sunny spells lingering through the afternoon. Temperatures about 20°C should keep things mild, dipping near 11°C by late evening. There is little chance of rain, so the day remains mostly bright. Light breezes keep conditions comfortable, ensuring a transition from day to night.
On Tuesday, occasional patches of rain appear through the morning, though some brighter spells may break through later. Maximum temperatures near 19°C feel pleasant, while lows hover about 10°C. Showers could appear off and on, but heavier downpours seem less likely. A gentle breeze might blow through occasionally, offering relief from any humidity.
On Wednesday, a mixture of light rain and partial cloud cover develops. Temperatures near 19°C keep the air fairly mild, with lows about 12°C. Drizzle might occur, especially in the early afternoon, giving way to occasional clearer periods. Occasional gusts may develop, but calmer intervals ensure a mix across hours.
On Thursday, patchy rain may return, though some sunny breaks are still possible. Temperatures about 19°C promise slightly higher warmth, with lows near 10°C. Brief showers could pop up into the evening, but extended wet spells appear limited. Winds persist, reducing the likelihood of damp conditions through the very late evening.
