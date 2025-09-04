Today, Thursday, September 4, in Haslemere sees patchy rain and occasional drier spells. Temperatures near 19°C by mid-afternoon will dip about 11°C overnight. Shifting clouds might bring scattered showers, though sunshine could break through later. A light breeze adds a refreshing feel to the day, creating changeable but mild weather conditions.
Tomorrow looks mostly sunny with only a slight possibility of an afternoon shower. Temperatures about 21°C should feel quite pleasant, dropping to 11°C once night sets in. Skies remain largely clear, bringing a bright atmosphere throughout most of the day. Light winds help maintain a calm but upbeat weather forecast.
The start of this weekend offers partly cloudy skies with occasional sun on Saturday. Temperatures near 22°C will keep things warm, while overnight lows about 12°C ensure a comfortable evening. Rain is unlikely, so skies should stay fairly clear. Expect moderate breezes that add a gentle hint of coolness.
Sunday brings a higher chance of showers, especially around midday. Warmth builds with temperatures near 24°C, then falls to around 14°C overnight. Brief drizzles could appear, but sunny intervals may emerge too. Gusty winds may accompany these conditions, creating a lively mix of fresh air and passing rain.
Monday remains fairly changeable, with patchy rain and occasional drier breaks throughout the day. Temperatures about 20°C will offer mild warmth, dipping to around 13°C by late evening. Intervals of cloud and sunshine might alternate, while breezes remain slightly moderate. Brief showers could pop up, rounding off a varied stretch of weather.
This article was automatically generated
