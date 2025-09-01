Today is Monday, September 1, with patchy rain likely throughout the morning. Conditions should become lighter by midday, though skies might stay mostly grey. Temperatures about 20°C and lows near 12°C keep things mild. The weather forecast suggests breezes will pick up, but nothing too harsh. Haslemere remains under these changeable skies.
Tomorrow brings moderate rain, with heavier spells possible. Temperatures near 19°C keep the day on the cooler side, though not chilly. Clouds will dominate, but a few breaks could appear from time to time. Expect a steady breeze to continue, making any lingering showers move swiftly through the area.
The next day looks blustery, with patchy rain rolling through in bursts. Afternoon conditions could become brighter, though clouds remain likely here and there. Temperatures near 19°C again mean a relatively mild feel. Showers might ease as evening approaches, but gusts could still sneak across open spaces, adding extra movement to the forecast.
Thursday promises bursts of moderate rain, with morning temperatures about 11°C. Peak readings could reach near 19°C, so it won’t be too chilly. Some sunny spells may break through, but passing showers are still likely. Breezes might pick up again, keeping the day feeling fresh and ever-changing.
Friday looks partly cloudy with temperatures about 19°C, continuing the mild pattern. No significant rain is expected, so it should remain fairly bright. This weekend is shaping up for more stable conditions, with temperatures near the high teens. Some lingering clouds may drift by, but sunny spells should dominate.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.