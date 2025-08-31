Today, Sunday, August 31, brings patchy rain, with maximum temperatures near 20°C and lows about 12°C. Skies remain partly cloudy through midday, and some brief showers are possible later. Mild breezes blow throughout the area, creating a comfortable day despite occasional rain.
Tomorrow should see more frequent rain, with peak temperatures near 20°C and minimums close to 13°C. Persistent drizzle might linger in the early hours, then ease to scattered cloud cover by midday. A few sunny breaks could emerge, but wet spells may return in the afternoon.
Tuesday keeps the wet trend, with temperatures about 19°C at the warmest and near 12°C overnight. Early morning rain might intensify temporarily, followed by milder showers around midday. Conditions could brighten now and then, yet moderate winds maintain a cool feel, keeping rainclouds in the forecast.
Wednesday remains unsettled, with temperatures near 18°C and lows near 14°C. Rain is likely on and off throughout the day, occasionally turning heavier. Winds may pick up slightly, so a gusty afternoon could accompany scattered showers. Cloud coverage is expected to dominate, bringing brief breaks of sunshine between bursts of rain.
Thursday looks a bit brighter, with peak temperatures near 20°C and lows about 14°C. Morning showers could clear quickly, then patchy clouds linger. Some decent sunshine should appear in the afternoon, although another burst of rain may develop late. Breezes strengthen noticeably, especially in Haslemere, hinting at changing conditions. A mix of clouds, occasional downpours, and mild spells ensures a dynamic end to the week.
This article was automatically generated
