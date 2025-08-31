Thursday looks a bit brighter, with peak temperatures near 20°C and lows about 14°C. Morning showers could clear quickly, then patchy clouds linger. Some decent sunshine should appear in the afternoon, although another burst of rain may develop late. Breezes strengthen noticeably, especially in Haslemere, hinting at changing conditions. A mix of clouds, occasional downpours, and mild spells ensures a dynamic end to the week.