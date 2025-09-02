Today, Tuesday, September 2, brings patchy rain with overcast conditions. Drizzle is expected off and on, keeping things grey in Haslemere. Temperatures near 19°C arrive by late afternoon, with occasional cloud breaks offering brief, brighter spells. Winds remain moderate, but no major gusts are forecast.
Tomorrow might see moderate rain through much of the morning. Heavier bursts could ease by midday, but damp weather lingers well into the afternoon. Temperatures about 19°C keep conditions mild, though a few late clouds may harbour light drizzle.
Thursday appears mixed with scattered showers looming during daylight hours. Some bursts of rain might come and go quickly, creating varied conditions. Temperatures near 21°C bring a slightly warmer feel, but heavier clouds could linger from midday onward. Evening skies stay mostly cloudy, though any rain should be lighter.
Friday could bring patchy rain in off-and-on spurts, gradually shifting toward brighter skies by afternoon. Temperatures about 19°C feel comfortable, even with some brief morning showers leaving surfaces slightly damp. As the day progresses, clouds will thin out, revealing occasional sunshine and a generally mild late-day atmosphere.
This weekend starts off bright on Saturday. Clear skies look set for large portions of the day, ensuring plenty of sunshine from morning to early evening. Temperatures near 20°C offer a pleasant and steady warmth, with only a slight breeze expected. While no rain is anticipated, a few stray clouds could drift in late. Any lingering cloud cover, however, should remain light, keeping the overall weather picture calm and favourable.

