Today, Monday, September 8, is looking mostly sunny with brief spells of possible patchy rain mid-morning. Temperatures near 20°C and a mild low about 11°C promise a pleasant day in Haslemere. Light showers might appear here and there, but overall bright skies should prevail. Sunny conditions benefit the weather outlook.
Tomorrow turns partly cloudy, with a high about 19°C and a low near 11°C. Early rain could pop up at dawn, followed by sunny spells later on. Conditions remain fairly comfortable, so expect just a few light clouds overhead as the day unfolds. Local weather forecasts suggest minimal disruption tomorrow.
Wednesday brings moderate rain through most of the morning, with heavier bursts likely by midday. Temperatures hover near 19°C, and overnight lows settle about 14°C. Gusty breezes might accompany those downpours, though periods of calmer skies are expected in the afternoon. Weather updates highlight a chance of respite this evening.
Thursday looks unsettled, with patchy rain nearby and maximum readings near 17°C. Day could start with drizzle, easing later but staying breezy. A low about 11°C keeps things cool by evening. Light rain might linger, so brief dry intervals may offer breaks from grey conditions. Forecasters anticipate conditions into nighttime.
Friday sees patchy rain in the early hours, then brighter skies in the afternoon. Expect temperatures about 18°C for the high, while the night dips near 10°C. Intermittent drizzle may pass through, but some sunny periods will help wrap up the week on a note. Light winds accompany those changes.
