Today is Sunday, September 14, bringing patchy rain and the chance of drizzle in Haslemere. Conditions look mostly cloudy, with occasional mild breaks of sunshine in the morning. Temperatures near 17°C will drop to roughly 9°C overnight. Wind gusts might be noticeable, so expect a breezy feel throughout the day.
Tomorrow, Monday should start partly cloudy before patchy rain appears around midday. Temperatures about 17°C could dip to near 12°C later. Light showers remain possible during the afternoon, so skies may stay grey for a while. Breezes continue, but any heavier bursts of rain look less likely through the region.
A cloudy outlook arrives Tuesday with patchy rain lingering in the forecast. Temperatures near 17°C might dip to roughly 11°C after dark. Occasional breaks may bring brief sunshine, though drizzle could persist. Gentle winds should keep conditions feeling fresh, but more frequent rain remains possible around midday and into evening.
Moderate rainfall could dominate Wednesday, with heavier spells possible. Temperatures about 16°C are expected, holding steady into the evening. Occasional drier intervals might break up the showers, but cloudy skies are likely throughout the day. Light drizzle could accompany cooler breezes, creating a persistently damp feel later in the afternoon.
Slight improvements might be felt Thursday, with patchy rain more scattered and temperatures near 18°C. This weekend looks set to stay mild and bright, though leftover drizzle cannot be ruled out. Cloud cover may thin by late afternoon, revealing occasional sunshine. Wind speeds remain moderate, keeping conditions fairly comfortable overall.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.