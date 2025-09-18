Today, Thursday, September 18, welcomes patchy rain with clouds lingering through the morning. Haslemere sees drizzle early on, with diminishing chances by evening. Forecast suggests conditions turning drier later, bringing occasional sunshine. Temperatures near 20°C accompany light breezes. Expect gentle winds, though heavier clouds may linger, keeping skies muted at times.
Tomorrow looks bright and sunny, featuring a distinctly warmer spell across the region. Clear skies remain likely, and temperatures hover about 24°C. Winds stay gentle, keeping weather calm throughout the day. Limited cloud cover ensures plenty of daylight remains visible. Expect extended sunshine, as bright conditions dominate from morning until evening.
Saturday starts with a brief drizzle chance before sunshine takes over. Partial cloud may develop later, though rain remains unlikely. Temperatures settle near 21°C, accompanied by modest breezes. Despite early dampness, the forecast still leans toward clear skies, offering extended daylight and comfortable conditions most of the afternoon.
Sunday appears cooler, featuring patchy rain through much of the day. Showers remain frequent, but occasional breaks could pop up. Temperatures stay about 16°C, with breezier conditions likely. Cloudy skies could dominate, though brief brighter moments remain possible. Wind gusts may occasionally increase, reinforcing the unsettled forecast and cooler vibe.
Monday brings intermittent drizzle alongside limited sunshine. Temperatures hover near 17°C, and a few afternoon showers might develop. Breezes persist into the evening, with conditions gradually improving later in the night. Rainfall could linger, but a mild undertone remains. By late evening, skies might clear, suggesting more settled weather ahead.
This article was automatically generated
