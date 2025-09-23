It is Tuesday, September 23, and the forecast looks partly cloudy with gentle breezes. Temperatures about 16°C at peak and near 5°C during the night. Skies remain mostly clear with absolutely no sign of rain. Conditions feel quietly mild and should stay bright through the afternoon, promising a pleasant day.
Tomorrow may start with brief morning rain, likely clearing swiftly by midday. Temperatures near 18°C promise a warmer and bright feel, while lows settle about 7°C. Cloud cover shifts between overcast and sunny patches, but heavy downpours seem unlikely. The day should remain comfortable once any early drizzle moves away.
Expect Thursday to bring plenty of sunshine, with temperatures about 18°C and lows near 7°C. Conditions look dry throughout, offering a clear sky that enhances the bright mood. No rain appears on the horizon, making it ideal for outdoor plans. Winds stay moderate and stable, preserving a pleasant autumn atmosphere.
A mostly sunny outlook is forecast for Friday, with peak values near 17°C and lows about 7°C. Skies could turn briefly overcast, but no serious rain disruption is expected. Gentle winds keep conditions rather calm, and the afternoon warmth remains steady. The day signals a smooth continuation of fair weather.
This weekend arrives with more sunshine on Saturday in Haslemere, where peak temperatures reach about 18°C and lows hover near 7°C. Skies might feature slight cloud cover at times, but showers are not anticipated. Calm breezes continue, ensuring a tranquil atmosphere. Conditions wrap up the week on a bright note.
This article was automatically generated
