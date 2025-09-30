In Haslemere, today stays bright under sunny skies, offering an excellent local weather forecast. Temperatures about 19°C bring a warm afternoon, with lows near 9°C during the early hours. Gentle breezes keep the air fresh, and rain looks unlikely. Clear conditions should continue, providing a pleasant atmosphere with mild sunshine.

Tomorrow sees partly cloudy weather, maintaining a useful forecast across the area. Temperatures roughly 18°C and lows about 10°C keep it comfortable. Clouds may drift overhead, but conditions appear mostly dry. Gentle winds persist, creating a calm setting into late afternoon without significant rainfall expected. Evening skies remain fairly stable.

Thursday promises more sunshine, offering an appealing forecast with highs near 18°C and early temperatures close to 10°C. Bright spells should dominate, and any risk of rain remains minimal. Mild conditions hold steady, while a light breeze adds freshness. Skies are likely to stay largely clear throughout the entire day.

Friday, October 3 brings moderate rain, with top temperatures near 15°C and lows about 12°C. Showers appear probable, occasionally heavier, and winds may gather strength, producing a breezy feel. Intermittent wet spells and patchy drizzle keep the day damp, though short-lived brighter periods could still occasionally emerge during afternoon lulls.

Saturday introduces patchy rain, maintaining an unsettled outlook. Highs near 13°C and lows roughly 10°C signal cooler conditions. Showers ebb and flow, with cloud cover often persisting. A brisk breeze might develop, making the day feel chillier. Spotty sunny intervals could break through, but expect occasional droplets into the evening.

This article was automatically generated