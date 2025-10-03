Expect patchy rain and drizzle throughout the day, with temperatures about 16°C. Some gusty winds may accompany those showers later on, especially into the evening. Friday, October 3 will feel damp overall, offering thick cloud that might stick around. Haslemere is likely to see consistent cloud coverage throughout the region.
Tomorrow promises moderate rain in the morning, easing off to lighter spells by the afternoon. Temperatures nearly 13°C, with nights dipping to about 10°C. Conditions could be breezy at times, bringing a slightly cooler feel later on. Cloud cover might linger well into the evening. Expect drizzle returning after dark.
This weekend on Sunday offers a break from heavy showers. Overcast skies are likely, with maximum values about 15°C and early lows near 10°C. A few clouds could scatter, presenting dry weather for much of the day. Rain seems unlikely, but grey conditions might persist. Sunshine could break through occasionally.
Warmer conditions arrive Monday with more sunshine expected. Temperatures approach 19°C, while morning readings hover near 10°C. No rain is forecast, ensuring clear spells from dawn until dusk. Mist may appear overnight, but brightness continues throughout the daytime, creating a calm, dry setting. Light breezes could keep the air fresh.
Sunshine remains likely Tuesday, with highs nearly 18°C and mild mornings near 10°C. Clear skies dominate, ensuring minimal cloud development. Gentle winds offer pleasant conditions into the evening, and no changes are predicted overnight. Mist might form early, but should vanish quickly. Sunshine is expected to last through daylight hours.
This article was automatically generated
