Sunday might see patchy rain moving in, with maximum temperatures near 15°C and lows of about 8°C. Light drizzle or moderate rain is possible later, suggesting variable weather patterns. Stronger winds could accompany these showers, but conditions should ease before nighttime, keeping the rest of the week mild. Warmer spells may return soon, though occasional grey skies could persist, maintaining a mixed outlook heading beyond the weekend, with no abrupt changes.