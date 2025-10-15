Today, Wednesday, October 15, in Haslemere is shaping up to be mostly cloudy, bringing gentle grey skies and pleasant conditions for local weather updates. Temperatures near 16°C are expected during the afternoon, dropping to about 8°C by tonight. There’s little sign of rain, so the day should remain dry with mild weather patterns.
Tomorrow promises brighter skies and a sunny outlook. Temperatures peak near 16°C again, starting from about 7°C in the early morning. Clear weather dominates, boosting the daily forecast and offering more stable climate conditions without any heavy rain threats.
Friday maintains a warm feel with sunny spells. Peak temperatures hover near 16°C, while lows settle about 8°C. No immediate sign of rain appears, ensuring conditions remain comfortable for most of the day. Cloud cover may be minimal, keeping the local forecast bright.
Saturday brings partly cloudy periods with temperatures reaching about 15°C. Early readings could dip near 7°C, so expect slightly cooler starts. The day’s forecast remains mostly dry, offering a calm climate for those watching weekend weather updates. Sun breaks through occasionally, limiting any threat of consistent rain.
Sunday might see patchy rain moving in, with maximum temperatures near 15°C and lows of about 8°C. Light drizzle or moderate rain is possible later, suggesting variable weather patterns. Stronger winds could accompany these showers, but conditions should ease before nighttime, keeping the rest of the week mild. Warmer spells may return soon, though occasional grey skies could persist, maintaining a mixed outlook heading beyond the weekend, with no abrupt changes.
