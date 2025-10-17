Today, Friday, October 17, will feature sunshine early on, followed by a hint of patchy rain in the afternoon. Clear skies should return by evening, giving a pleasant end to the day. Temperatures near 17°C keep things mild, and Haslemere might see only a tiny spot of drizzle overall today.
Tomorrow stays partly cloudy with occasional bright spells and minimal chance of rain. Light conditions should hold through the afternoon, keeping showers at bay most of the time. Temperatures about 14°C maintain a crisp feel, offering a refreshing local forecast for all. Late evening might remain quiet, but dryness prevails.
This weekend sees moderate rain likely throughout the day, introducing heavier showers at times. Overcast conditions stick around, creating a wet outlook from morning to late afternoon. Temperatures near 15°C keep it mild, though steady rain could make things feel a bit cooler. Evening hours may bring lighter drizzle overnight.
The new week continues with patchy rain hovering on and off, coupled with spells of light drizzle. Daytime skies could open up briefly, yet showers remain a possibility. Temperatures about 15°C promise mild air, but keep an eye out for intermittent damp spells well into late afternoon and evening hours.
The following day features lighter rainfall chances, though patchy rain nearby cannot be ruled out. A mix of cloud cover and the occasional clear break sets the tone. Temperatures near 15°C remain comfortable, while mist could develop after dark, rounding off the local weather outlook midweek. Skies may brighten briefly.
